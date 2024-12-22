PM Modi and Kuwait Emir Agree to Elevate Bilateral Ties to ‘Strategic Partnership’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Kuwait, discussed key areas of cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, infrastructure, and security; with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah on Sunday.

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's leadership, PM Modi was welcomed with a ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. The two leaders recalled the long-standing historical ties between their nations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation. Both leaders agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership.'

"In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership,'" the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi expressed his satisfaction with the meeting, stating, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure, and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

PM Modi also thanked the Emir for his efforts in ensuring the well-being of the over one million-strong Indian community in Kuwait. In return, Al-Sabah acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian community to Kuwait’s development.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation for the Emir to visit India, which was warmly accepted. Earlier today, PM Modi was honoured with the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Medal by the Kuwaiti Emir.