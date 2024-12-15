2 Bihar Workers Killed In Manipur, Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia

Two migrant workers from Bihar were found dead with bullet injuries in Manipur’s Kakching district on Saturday evening, prompting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to express grief and announce compensation for their families.

The victims, identified as Dashrat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18), hailed from Rajwahi village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to police, the construction labourers were cycling home from work at Wabagai Keithel when unidentified assailants attacked them along NH 137(A) around 5 pm. They were rushed to a private hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The two workers had been living in rented accommodation in Kakching Khunyai Leikai near the CPI office and worked under a mason, Prabhu Yadav, who is also from Bihar. A case has been registered, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. "The investigation is underway. We are making all efforts to nab the culprits,” a police officer said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. “Heartfelt condolences to their family,” stated a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' immediate family members and directed officials from the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure the families receive all entitled benefits under existing provisions.

