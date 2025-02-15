Probe Ordered Into ‘Sheeshmahal’ Renovation by CVC

The ‘Sheeshmahal,’ the residence of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, became a major point of contention during the Delhi Assembly session, sparking controversy. Although the elections are over, discussions surrounding the ‘Sheeshmahal’ have not subsided. The official address of the residence is 6, Flagstaff Bungalow, Delhi.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a probe into the renovation of 6, Flagstaff Bungalow, based on a factual report submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The probe was ordered on February 13 after the CPWD conducted a thorough investigation into allegations that building norms were flouted during the bungalow’s renovation. The department submitted its findings to the CVC, as per reports. The lavish mansion spans 40,000 square yards (8 acres).

Until Kejriwal vacated the bungalow in October last year following his resignation as Delhi CM, the renovated residence served as the official home of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor since 2015.

BJP’s Demand to the LG

This development comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger of four properties with the 'Sheesh Mahal.'

According to newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, the bungalow was expanded by merging four government properties. Gupta wrote to the LG, requesting the cancellation of these mergers.

In his letter, Gupta alleged that Kejriwal transformed the bungalow into an ultra-luxurious 'Sheesh Mahal' by illegally annexing neighbouring government properties. The properties allegedly merged with 6, Flagstaff Road Bungalow include eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, as well as two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flagstaff Road).

"I urgently request your intervention to restore these properties to their original independent status and return 6, Flagstaff Road to its previous area of less than 10,000 square meters," Gupta reportedly stated.

