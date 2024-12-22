Odisha's 26 Villages Recognized as "Tsunami Ready" by UNESCO IOC

26 villages across six districts in Odisha have been recognised as "Tsunami Ready" by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO), according to an official statement released on Saturday. This includes 24 newly recognized villages and two previously certified ones, marking a milestone in coastal disaster preparedness.

The recognition is based on 12 specific indicators, achieved through a series of meticulously planned activities aimed at enhancing community resilience against tsunamis. These efforts included training and capacity building, community awareness programs, distribution of tsunami awareness materials, development of tsunami management plans, mock drills, identification of evacuation routes, and the installation of hoardings and signages.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, played a critical role in this initiative. Operating a 24-hour tsunami monitoring and alert system, INCOIS ensures comprehensive risk assessment, timely warnings, and effective dissemination of critical information.

Odisha's preparedness measures have garnered both national and international attention. A live evacuation simulation was recently conducted at Kaitha village in Kendrapara district, witnessed by Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar of UNESCO, Dr. Sunitha Jena, General Manager of OSDMA, and Amlan Anupam Senapati, the District Project Officer. The event saw active participation from local communities, highlighting their commitment to disaster readiness.

Interactions with local leaders and residents underscored the transformative journey of these villages towards achieving "Tsunami Ready" status. Their efforts now serve as a model for coastal safety and disaster resilience.

This recognition showcases the effective collaboration between India's National Tsunami Warning Centre, state authorities, and local communities. Odisha's achievement is a testament to proactive disaster management measures that not only save lives but also set a benchmark for global coastal safety initiatives.