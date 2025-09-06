Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: 790-Page Chargesheet Filed, Wife and Lover Among Key Accused

The Meghalaya Police on Friday filed a detailed charge sheet against seven accused in the sensational Sohra honeymoon murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said a 790-page charge sheet has been submitted before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court, against the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assailants, Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

Syiem added that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed against three other accused, Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar, and Shilom James, for alleged destruction of evidence, pending additional forensic reports.

The case dates back to May 21, when Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, arrived in Shillong for their honeymoon and subsequently travelled to Sohra. On May 26, both were reported missing, prompting an extensive search operation by Sohra Police, SOT, NDRF, SDRF, trekking groups, and local villagers.

On June 2, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim, Umblai, near Wei Sawdong, Sohra.

Taking into account the gravity of the case, police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior officers, including Superintendent of Police (City) Herbert Kharkongor, DySP (Crime) Bipul Das, DySP (Ops) Simseng A Sangma, and DySP (City) Kyrmen Shabong. Within a week of preliminary investigation, five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, were traced and arrested in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation revealed that Sonam was in an illicit relationship with Raj Kushwaha and, together with the three assailants, hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband under the guise of a honeymoon trip. The murder was carried out at Arliang Riat Kunongrim in the presence of Sonam by Aakash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

Police said the case is backed by substantial material evidence and enclosures included in the charge sheet.

