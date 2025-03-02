Akash Ambani Hails PM Modi’s Vision for AI at Mumbai Tech Week

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani, speaking at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in India’s future and underscored the significance of public-private partnerships in driving technological advancements. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in shaping India’s AI mission.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the biggest blessing for our country to have a leader like him spearheading this mission,” Ambani stated during a fireside chat with Harsh Jain, co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports.

Referring to a recent statement made by the Prime Minister in Parliament, Ambani remarked, “He pointed out that AI does not only stand for artificial intelligence but also for ‘Aspiring Indian.’ That is truly the core mission we should embrace—aspiring to greater heights. His work on the AI mission is exemplary.”

Ambani emphasized that India is among the first nations to prioritize AI, positioning itself as a global leader in technological advancements. “India is not only leveraging AI for its own development but also fostering collaboration with the world. The government has already set out the vision, and we must ensure its successful execution,” he said.

He further stressed the rapid pace at which the current administration is implementing technological policies. “One distinct aspect of this government is its swift action. It is now up to private industries to match this momentum by continuing to innovate rapidly, whether at the infrastructure level or in developing products and services that will enable this transformation,” he added.