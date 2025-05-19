SC Orders SIT Probe Against BJP Minister For His Comment on Sofiya Qureshi

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday (19th May) rejected the apology offered by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah. The apology from the BJP minister came in the wake of his controversial remarks against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The SC has termed the BJP minister’s statement a national embarrassment.
“The entire nation is shamed by the minister’s statement,” the SC court said, while instructing Vijay Shah to for a genuine apology or an appropriate expression of regret.
The court said that he should be sensitive before making such comments. In this case, the bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Madhya Pradesh government to constitute the SIT by Tuesday.
The SC instructed that the SIT team must comprise three senior IPS officers from outside the state, with at least one being a woman officer. The SIT has to submit the status report by May 28.
“We are a country that follows the rule of law, and it is the same for the highest to the lowest,” the bench observed.
An FIR was lodged against the minister for his derogatory remarks. He sought a quashing of the FIR, and the SC was hearing this. When asked whether the minister apologised, his counsel said an apology had already been issued. The SC questioned its authenticity as well as the intent.
As per media reports, Justice Surya Kant was heard saying-“The nature of this matter... we are carrying the video clips... we would like to see what kind of apology you have tendered... There is a meaning of the word 'apology'... sometimes only to wriggle out of consequences... sometimes crocodile tears... what sort is yours?”
Notably, as of now, the SC bench stayed Vijay Shah’s arrest, however, cautioned at the same time that the matter would not be allowed to become political.
“He must face consequences. Let the law take its course. We will not allow this to be politicised,” Justice Kant told, as per reports.
The SC also termed the upcoming SIT probe as a “litmus test” for the Madhya Pradesh government.
SC Orders SIT Probe Against BJP Minister For His Comment on Sofiya Qureshi
SC slams MP Minister Vijay Shah’s remarks on Army officer as a national shame, demands sincere apology, orders SIT probe with report due by May 28. The arrest stayed.
