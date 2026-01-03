Security Forces Kill 14 Maoists in Twin Encounters in Chhattisgarh

At least 14 Maoists were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh on Saturday during a major anti-Naxal operation in the Bastar region.

Advertisment

The encounters took place in the southern parts of the Bastar range, covering areas under Bijapur district and Sukma district. Security forces recovered the bodies of two Maoists from Bijapur and 12 from Sukma after intense gunfights that began early in the morning.

Officials said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of armed Maoists in the region. Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were deployed as part of the search and combing operation. Intermittent firing between security personnel and Maoists reportedly began around 5 am in Bijapur and around 8 am in Sukma.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the encounter sites, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles and SLRs, indicating the scale of the Maoist presence in the area.

Confirming the operation, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said security forces had been carrying out sustained action against Maoist groups based on intelligence-led planning and coordinated deployment.

Officials said the latest encounters are part of a broader push that has seen significant progress in curbing Maoist activity across the Bastar region. According to police, the year 2025 marked a turning point, with several key Maoist leaders neutralised, large quantities of weapons seized, and multiple senior cadres surrendering.

Authorities said the improved security situation has also helped speed up development work in the region. Expansion of roads, communication networks, healthcare facilities and schools has gained momentum, while government welfare schemes are reaching remote and previously inaccessible areas.

Security forces have continued combing operations in the area to ensure no remaining Maoist presence, and further details are awaited.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals, Including Two Women, Killed in Encounter