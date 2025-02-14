Selection Panel to Meet on Feb 17 to Appoint Next Chief Election Commissioner

The Selection Committee tasked with appointing the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is expected to convene on February 17, 2025, a day before the tenure of the incumbent CEC, Rajiv Kumar, concludes.

According to sources, the high-level meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s residence and will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The committee will deliberate on candidates shortlisted by the Search Committee, headed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, which has proposed a panel of five names. However, the selection panel has the authority to consider individuals beyond those recommended by the Search Committee.

This appointment process is being conducted under the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The law, which mandates the composition of the selection panel, was first applied when appointing the current Election Commissioners.