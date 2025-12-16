Several Vehicles Catch Fire After Collision on Delhi-Agra Expressway; 4 Dead, Many Injured

At least four people lost their lives and around 25 others were injured after a massive pile-up involving multiple vehicles on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday. The collision, which involved seven buses and three cars, led to several vehicles catching fire, leaving some victims charred to death.

The accident took place at around 4.30 am on the Agra–Noida stretch of the expressway near Milestone 127 in Mathura district’s Baldeo police station area. According to preliminary findings, dense fog and extremely poor visibility were the main reasons behind the crash.

Police said all the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and none of them is in a critical condition. Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the accident and worked to evacuate passengers trapped in the vehicles.

Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said the chain collision was triggered by low visibility caused by heavy fog. “Several vehicles collided with each other in quick succession. After the crash, the buses caught fire. Emergency services reached the location immediately,” he said, adding that rescue operations were nearly complete.

Traffic on the expressway was brought to a halt following the accident and vehicles were diverted as the stretch was blocked for several hours. Authorities said debris has now been cleared and stranded passengers were transported to their destinations using government vehicles.

SP Mathura Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat said the incident began when three cars collided, after which seven buses, including one state roadways bus and six sleeper buses, rammed into them.

“All the buses were engulfed in flames. Eleven fire tenders were deployed and the fire has been brought under control. Four bodies have been recovered so far,” he said.

The accident comes a day after a series of fog-related crashes across NCR expressways claimed at least six lives and left several others injured. On Monday, multiple pile-ups were reported on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, Delhi–Alwar Road and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, with authorities repeatedly citing dense fog and near-zero visibility as the common cause.

Also Read: Dhemaji Road Accident: Two Killed, Three Critically Injured in NH-515 Crash