Sitharaman to Present Union Budget for Ninth Consecutive Time Today

Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha today as Parliament continues its Budget Session. The House is scheduled to meet at 11 am, according to the official agenda.

The Finance Minister will outline the government’s expected income and spending for the next financial year and place key policy documents before the House, offering a snapshot of India’s economic direction. She is also expected to introduce the Finance Bill, 2026, which gives legal backing to the government’s tax and spending proposals.

This will be Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Union Budget, making it one of the longest such runs by a finance minister.

A day ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament, a document that reviews how the economy performed over the past year and sets the context for upcoming policy decisions. Often described as the government’s annual economic report card, the Survey explains trends in growth, inflation, and key sectors, helping the public understand the thinking behind the Budget.

Commenting on the Survey, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India continues to show strong economic momentum. He highlighted estimates that place economic growth at 7.4 per cent in 2025–26, keeping India the world’s fastest-growing major economy for the fourth year in a row.

Goyal also pointed to easing inflation, noting that prices remained low during much of the year due to a fall in food costs, especially vegetables and pulses. He added that the government is placing renewed emphasis on strengthening domestic manufacturing and boosting confidence in Indian-made products.

The Budget Session of Parliament will run for 65 days across 30 sittings, ending on April 2. Both Houses will break for a recess on February 13 and resume on March 9, during which parliamentary committees will examine spending plans of various ministries.

