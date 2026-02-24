SpiceJet Flight Returns After Mid-Air Engine Failure; Full Emergency Declared

A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning after a SpiceJet flight bound for Leh developed a technical issue mid-air and was forced to return shortly after take-off.

According to reports, the Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying around 150 passengers, turned back following a reported failure in one of its engines. The flight landed safely in Delhi at approximately 6:45 AM.

SpiceJet confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the Delhi-Leh flight experienced a technical snag and returned as a precautionary measure. “The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit,” the airline spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported, and further details regarding the nature of the engine issue are awaited.

In a separate aviation incident on Sunday, an IndiGo flight with 144 passengers on board was diverted due to severe weather conditions in Assam.

Flight 6E-6457, operating from Ahmedabad to Dibrugarh via Guwahati, was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 11:15 AM. However, a sudden dust storm significantly reduced visibility at the airport, making landing unsafe.

Airport officials said visibility dropped below minimum safety requirements, prompting the pilots to divert the aircraft to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Manipur.

The flight had departed from Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 10:20 AM before encountering the adverse weather near Dibrugarh.

Officials said the decision to divert was taken purely in the interest of passenger safety