Tapan Kumar Deka’s Tenure as IB Chief Extended for One More Year

Tapan Kumar Deka, the chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been granted a second one-year extension in his tenure. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) officially approved the extension on Tuesday, allowing Deka to continue in his role until June 2026 or until further orders—whichever comes first.

Advertisment

A 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Deka is widely recognized as a counter-terrorism specialist with deep expertise in tackling radicalization and terrorism-related threats, particularly those with links to Pakistan. His leadership has been instrumental in steering intelligence operations in the aftermath of high-profile terror incidents, including the Pahalgam attack, and shaping India’s robust response through covert missions like Operation Sindoor.

Appointed as the IB chief in June 2022 for an initial two-year term, Deka’s first one-year extension was granted last June, reflecting the government’s confidence in his capabilities amid evolving security dynamics. Tuesday’s order explicitly cites a relaxation of the provisions under FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958—legal provisions that empower the Centre to extend the service of top intelligence and administrative officials beyond the mandatory retirement age of 60 in the "public interest."

The official order

Deka’s vast experience spans over two decades heading the IB’s operations wing, where he played a pivotal role during some of India’s most critical counter-terrorism operations. Notably, he coordinated key countermeasures during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, a period that tested India’s security framework like never before. Additionally, he led operations against the Indian Mujahideen, a terror outfit responsible for several deadly attacks across the country during the 2000s.

His expertise is not limited to metropolitan threats; Deka has also managed complex security challenges in India’s sensitive northeast region, including his home state Assam, and has been a crucial crisis manager in Jammu and Kashmir, an area that continues to demand strategic intelligence oversight.