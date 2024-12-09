Three Dead in Bomb Explosion in West Bengal's Murshidabad

A powerful explosion late on Sunday night in the Khayartala area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district claimed the lives of three people and left several others injured. The incident occurred in a house allegedly used for manufacturing country-made bombs.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Mamun Mollah, Sakirul Sarkar, and Mustaqin Sheikh. Witnesses reported hearing a deafening blast, which caused the roof of the house to collapse. However, locals remained uncertain about the exact cause of the explosion.

Police personnel have been deployed to the site as an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings indicate that the explosion stemmed from the handling of country-made bombs.

Authorities are currently working to ascertain the precise sequence of events and motives behind the incident.