‘Sanatani Ekta Manch’ Associates Arrested For Allegedly Hoisting Pakistan Flag in WB

In a shocking incident, two individuals were arrested for hoisting the Pakistani flag at a railway station in West Bengal. The arrested persons have been identified as Chandan Malakar and Prajnajit Mondal.

According to reports, the flag was hoisted at a railway station in the state, which raised concerns and prompted swift action from authorities.

Both individuals are said to be associated with the group 'Sanatani Ekta Manch'. An investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind their actions.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced the arrest of a man for posting "Pakistan Zindabad" on Facebook, which was seen as part of the government’s intensified response following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The accused, identified as Md Mustak Ahmed alias Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed, hailed from Saykut village under the jurisdiction of Karimganj Police Station. He was taken into custody late Friday night.

Taking to X, CM Sarma had written, “Md Mustak Ahmed @ Sahel, son of Kabir Ahmed from Saykut village under Karimganj Police Station, was arrested last night for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Facebook.”