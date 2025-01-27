Ammonia Spike in Yamuna: Delhi CM Calls It a Deliberate Act to Disrupt Elections

In a sharp move against the Haryana government, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, has lodged a formal complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of committing "water terrorism" by intentionally increasing ammonia levels in the Yamuna River.

This has had a direct impact on the water supply to millions of Delhi residents, with consequences for the upcoming Delhi elections.

In the formal complaint, the two Chief Ministers expressed concern over a sudden and sharp rise in ammonia levels in the Yamuna River, entering Delhi from Haryana.

Over the past four days, the ammonia content in the river has increased significantly, which has severely affected the water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi. The contamination has made the water untreatable, impacting the production capacity of major WTPs in the capital.

As per the complaint, the ammonia levels at Wazirabad Pond, which receives Yamuna water from Haryana, have remained above 6.8 mg/L for the past four days, exceeding the treatable limit. The rise in ammonia levels has disrupted water supply to significant parts of the city, affecting around 34 lakh people. The production capacity of the WTPs has decreased by 30% at Wazirabad, 15-20% at Chandrawal, and 10% at Okhla. These plants are responsible for supplying water to key areas like Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Rajender Nagar, Shadipur, Punjabi Bagh, Kalkaji, Batla House, ESI, and even vital institutions like the President's House, Supreme Court, and embassies in Central Delhi.

The complaint highlights the urgency of the situation, claiming that this increase in ammonia levels just before the Delhi elections could be a deliberate attempt to disrupt the free and fair nature of the election process. The Chief Ministers have expressed frustration over the lack of concrete action from the Haryana government, despite the issue being raised with the concerned authorities.

Atishi and Mann have labeled this as a deliberate act to harm the water supply to Delhi's residents, calling it "water terrorism" and accusing the Haryana government of attempting to cause panic and chaos in Delhi ahead of the elections.

The two Chief Ministers have urgently requested the intervention of the Chief Election Commissioner within 24 hours. They seek either a reduction in ammonia levels in the water released from Haryana or the provision of additional pure raw water to dilute the ammonia levels. The Delhi and Punjab governments have also requested an immediate meeting with the Election Commission to address the issue and ensure that the elections are not sabotaged by external forces.

This dramatic escalation of the water contamination issue is now being closely monitored, as it poses significant challenges not only to the residents' health but also to the conduct of free and fair elections in Delhi.

