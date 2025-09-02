What Is Mahua Moitra Saying About PM Modi?

A political storm brewed on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past remarks about Opposition women leaders, even as the Prime Minister expressed anguish over derogatory comments recently made about his mother in Bihar.

Moitra, in a post on X, pointed to several instances where Modi, during earlier political rallies, had used phrases that critics considered disrespectful. She recalled the “Didi O Didi” chant directed at Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 West Bengal polls, the “Congress ki vidhwa” reference reportedly made in Rajasthan in 2018, and an older incident where Sonia Gandhi was described as a “Jersey cow”. She also highlighted Modi’s remarks from a 2012 rally, widely interpreted as targeting Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

“These comments, which once sparked widespread debate, stand in contrast to his call today for respectful language in politics,” Moitra wrote, suggesting that the Prime Minister’s appeal sounded inconsistent.

The Prime Minister, speaking earlier in Bihar, had expressed his deep hurt over the remarks about his mother made during the RJD-Congress Voter Adhikar Yatra. “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect,” Modi said, adding that the insult was not only personal but an attack on all mothers, sisters, and daughters of India.

He stressed that the people of Bihar shared his pain, remarking that “as much sorrow as I feel, every mother in Bihar must be feeling the same.”

The incident has set off a chain of political exchanges. While BJPsupporters have staged protests in different states condemning the comments made in Bihar, Opposition voices like Moitra’s have attempted to remind the public of the Prime Minister’s own record of sharp campaign rhetoric.

As the debate grows louder, the contrasting memories of past campaign slogans and present appeals for restraint reflect the evolving tone of India’s political discourse.

