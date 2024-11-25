Winter Session: Both Houses Adjourned for Today Amid Uproar Over Adani Row

As expected, the ongoing Winter Session of the parliament has witnessed stagnation after ruckus with the Adani issue at helm. Both house (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) are adjourned for the whole day on Monday, the beginning of the session. The house will reconvene at 11 AM on Wednesday, 27th November.

In the RS, the proceedings were stalled after opposition MPs clinged to have discussion on the Adani issue. Along with it, the Manipur issue was also highlighted by Congress and other opposition parties.

The winter session will be a month-long programme.

Speaking ahead of the session PM Modi slammed the opposition saying that those who are rejected in elections are try to disrupt the proceeding of the houses.

“Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussions in Parliament. They do not understand people’s aspirations. I hope new members from every party get a chance in the Winter Session of Parliament to share their ideas,” the Prime Minister said.

There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Modi said. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes”—Modi added.

Modi's remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide where it bagged 235 seats in the 288-membered house. The opposition alliance MVA were squeezed to only 49 seats.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore had in the morning moved the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to raise the issue of indictment of Adani in the US.