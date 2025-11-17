Army Chief Says President Murmu Might Visit Manipur Soon

The situation in Manipur, plagued by violence for over two years, appears to be stabilizing, according to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi.

Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogues curtain-raiser in New Delhi on Monday, General Dwivedi said the state is witnessing a slow but steady return of trust and optimism among its people.

“The days of hope and enthusiasm are coming back. In September too our Prime Minister visited the state, and called it a 'ratna' of India. With these talks happening, there is a hope coming back to the people. If everything goes well, the President might visit Manipur in the coming days,” he stated.

Violence had erupted in Manipur in May 2023, escalating tensions across the state. President’s rule was imposed in February 2025 after political instability and a report from the state governor following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Since then, security forces have ramped up operations, aiming to restore peace and confidence among residents.

General Dwivedi highlighted that large public events are now proceeding with minimal disruption. The Shirui Lily festival and the Durand Cup drew record crowds, showcasing the gradual return of normal life.

“Today if we see many changes have come, like the Shirui Lily festival which was celebrated in the state, everyone participated in that. Then the Durand Cup, there the crowd was such that it was difficult to control. Even the DGP was busy with crowd control instead of watching the match,” he noted.

The COAS also spoke about the progress made in law enforcement: “Regarding violence, it has been quite different than before, the police were also troubled, and people were worried too. Before we could arrest only 28 people before, nowadays the arrests are 88. With the looting of weapons which happened, in 2023-24, we used to recover around 200 tonnes of weapons every month, in today's date it has come up to 400 tonnes.”

The Chanakya Defence Dialogues, an annual international forum organized by the Indian Army, brings together policymakers, strategists, academics, defence experts, and veterans to discuss India’s strategic priorities and security challenges.

Looking forward, General Dwivedi urged the people of Manipur to maintain peace and harmony, stressing that a new chapter of “hope and confidence” is beginning for the northeastern state.

