Efforts Intensify to Locate Missing NF Railway Officer in Parshuram Kund

Efforts to locate Suvendu Choudhary, Chief Principal Security Officer of NF Railway, continue on the third day after he was swept away by a strong river current while visiting Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Search and Rescue operations are underway, with teams from NDRF, ITBP, SDRF, the Indian Army, and local police engaged in the mission. 12 boats have been deployed, and patrol teams are scouring potential areas, including three locations where the river widens.

Senior officers from NF Railway, including the DRM of Tinsukia, are on-site and coordinating efforts with local and district authorities. The General Manager of NF Railway is in constant communication with senior officials from the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam state governments.

The incident occurred around 12:30 to 1:00 PM on November 24, 2024, when Choudhury, approximately 55 years old, was caught in the river's swift current.