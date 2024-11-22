Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Twin Railway Operations in Tripura

In a significant crackdown on illegal migration, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended Bangladeshi nationals in two separate incidents on November 21 and 22, 2024, at key railway stations in Tripura.

On November 22, 12 individuals, including minors, were detained at Teliamura Railway Station in Khowai district. Investigations revealed that they had entered India through the Silachari area of Gomati district, aided by a cross-border agent. The group was headed to Delhi in search of work. Essential items, including mobile phones, were recovered from them. The detained individuals were handed over to the BSF for further legal proceedings.

Earlier, on November 21, four individuals, including a woman, were intercepted at Dharmanagar Railway Station during a routine check of train No. 14619DN (Tripura Sundari Express). This operation, conducted by the RPF in collaboration with the BSF Shipinjuri team, revealed that the detainees had entered Indian territory via the Sonamura Border in Sepahijala district. They also planned to travel to Delhi for labour opportunities.