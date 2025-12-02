BSF Tightens Vigil: 449 Illegals Apprehended Along Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has announced significant progress in both border security operations and community outreach along the India–Bangladesh border this year. The updates were shared in the force’s annual performance report released on Monday, covering the 444.857 km stretch it guards in the state.

From January to November 2025, BSF personnel seized contraband valued at Rs 29.43 crore, marking a major setback for smuggling groups operating across the border. The confiscated items included large quantities of Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl cough syrup.

In its push to curb illegal cross-border movement, the BSF detained 449 individuals attempting to cross the border unlawfully. Among them were 213 Bangladeshi nationals and 31 Indians involved in infiltration attempts. Officials credited enhanced surveillance, sustained action against tout networks, and increased monitoring of sensitive stretches for the improved results.

A major highlight of the year was the force’s expanded community outreach in remote border villages. Through its Civic Action Programmes, the BSF conducted medical camps, distributed educational materials, and provided vocational training to local youth. A special recruitment drive aimed at Scheduled Tribe youth saw an overwhelming response, attracting 15,000 applicants for just 300 posts.

The Prahari Mitra initiative, aimed at fostering trust and information-sharing with residents in border areas, proved highly effective in South West Khasi Hills, helping the BSF intercept six Bangladeshi criminals earlier this year.

Maintaining cordial ties with Bangladesh also remained a priority. The BSF reported holding multiple coordination meetings with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and aiding in the repatriation of individuals who unintentionally crossed the international boundary.

The force also highlighted several welfare initiatives for its personnel, including the rollout of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY for cashless healthcare, implementation of the E-Awas accommodation management system, and the inclusion of millets in daily meals to support nutritional goals.

