“Committed to Rule of Law”: Meghalaya Deputy CM as Police Crack Indore Couple Case

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday lauded the state police for successfully cracking the case regarding the mysterious death of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Addressing the media, Tynsong stated that the breakthrough came after days-long sustained efforts and multi-state coordination. He said, "The Meghalaya Police is pleased to announce a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recent case of the disappearance of a honeymooning couple from Indore who went missing in the East Khasi district in May. Involving sustained efforts and multi-state coordination, four people have been apprehended in connection with this case- 2 from Indore, and 1 from Latifpur in Uttar Pradesh."

"These arrests make a decisive development in unraveling the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Raja Raghuvanshi and subsequent disappearance of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi," he added.

In a dramatic twist, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had remained missing since the incident, has now surfaced and surrendered. "Sonam has voluntarily surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh and is in safe custody of the Uttar Pradesh police."

The Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister credited the success of the case to relentless efforts and extensive coordination. He said, "This outcome is the result of round the clock efforts made by the Meghalaya police special investigation team supported by SDRF, NDRF, local intelligence units and law enforcement units across multi states. Despite geographical challenges, our teams remain steadfast in their commitment in upholding their rule of law," it noted.

The police reaffirmed their dedication to justice: "We take this moment to uphold that the Meghalaya police are committed to deliver justice with integrity and professionalism."

