Assam MP's Son's Vehicle Fined for Using VIP Lights in Meghalaya

During a routine vehicle checking on Wednesday night, the Ri-Bhoi Police in Meghalaya fined a Tata Safari linked to Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain for using illegal red and blue flasher lights reserved for VIPs.

The routine check, conducted from 6 pm to 11 pm, saw the police stopping the vehicle. The driver initially claimed it belonged to the Dhubri MP, but verification revealed it was registered under his son, Tanzil Hussain.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh Rathore confirmed that the MP was not inside the vehicle, which had four occupants. The SSP instructed officers to remove the illegal flashers and issued an e-challan for the violation.

Notably, the checking drive also uncovered multiple cases of drunk driving and other traffic offences. A passenger vehicle bound for Silchar was stopped after the driver was found heavily intoxicated and unable to control the vehicle. Despite attempts by some passengers, who identified themselves as teachers, to seek permission to continue, the SSP refused, stressing the safety of children and families onboard.

The operation, carried out jointly by Ri-Bhoi Police and Seng Samla Shnong Umling, drew a large crowd of villagers, including women and children, who came to witness the drive. Locals expressed appreciation for the intensified checks, noting that the highway frequently witnesses overspeeding and accidents caused by reckless driving.

