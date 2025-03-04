Illegal Liquor Factory Dismantled in Meghalaya, Guwahati Man Arrested

The Kamrup Metro Excise Department successfully demolished an illegal liquor factory in Meghalaya’s Barapani, sources informed on Tuesday.

The joint operation was carried out based on confidential information in collaboration with the Meghalaya Excise Department.

According to information received, during the raid, approximately 3,000 cartons of foreign liquor were seized, and the key mastermind behind the illegal liquor was arrested in Guwahati.

The arrested individual has been identified as Parag Raj Singha, a resident of Guwahati's Survey locality, sources said. He has been taken into custody under case number BAST.EX/21/2024.

Sources informed that Singha had opened an illegal liquor company in Byrnihat, which supplied low-quality foreign liquor under popular brand names to Assam and Meghalaya. The market value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore rupees, sources added.