Manipur Congress Moves HC Alleging Unconstitutional Actions by Governor

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra has approached the Manipur High Court, alleging unconstitutional actions by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla under Article 174 of the Constitution.

Meghachandra filed a writ petition on January 29, seeking judicial scrutiny of the Governor’s actions under Article 174(1) and also urging the court to consider dissolution of the remaining term of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2). The petition argues that the Governor’s conduct violates constitutional provisions and warrants intervention by the judiciary.

According to court records, the matter raises questions relating to the interpretation of Article 174 of the Constitution. Taking note of the constitutional importance involved, the High Court has referred the case to A Guneshwar Sharma, the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, for consideration by an appropriate Division Bench.

Senior Advocate N Bhupendra Meitei is representing the petitioner. The Union of India and other respondents are being represented by Kh Samarjit, assisted by advocate N Nongdamba. The Manipur government is represented by Advocate General Lenin Hijam, along with Deputy Government Advocate O Raran Kumar.

The High Court clarified that no notices have been issued to any of the respondents at this stage. The registry has been directed only to place the case file before the Chief Justice for further administrative orders regarding listing of the matter before a Division Bench.

The case is expected to be taken up after the Chief Justice issues directions on its listing.

