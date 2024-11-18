Analysing Impacts of NPP's Withdrawal From Govt In Manipur

Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) announced on Sunday that it has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur marking a significant shift within the state’s political landscape. However, the withdrawal of the NPP’s seven representatives in the 60-member Manipur assembly is hardly expected to jeopardize the stability of the government.

This decision comes amid escalating law and order concerns that have gripped the state. Although the NPP has exited the alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) still holds a clear majority with 32 seats.

The recent withdrawal by the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) in August 2023, which has two seats, further underscores the rifts developing within the coalition. Yet, even with the combined departure of these nine MLAs, the BJP remains in control, sustaining its majority with 32 seats. Other allies such as the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], with six seats, and the Naga People’s Front (NPF), with five seats, continue their support, alongside three independent MLAs. This coalition configuration ensures that the BJP-led government remains secure, though the underlying tensions within the alliance signal potential challenges ahead.

Current Manipur Legislative Assembly Composition:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 32 seats

Naga People’s Front (NPF): 5 seats

National People’s Party (NPP): 7 seats

Janata Dal (United) [JDU]: 6 seats

Indian National Congress (INC): 5 seats

Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA): 2 seats

Independents (IND): 3 seats

Escalation of Violence Amid Political Tensions:

Manipur’s political upheaval comes against the backdrop of severe ethnic conflict between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups from the surrounding hills. The violence, which has resulted in over 200 fatalities and extensive property damage since May of the previous year, surged over the weekend with renewed clashes.

On Saturday night, despite an indefinite curfew imposed following the brutal killings of three women and children by militants in Jiribam district, protests erupted. Enraged mobs targeted and torched the homes of key political figures, including Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Govindas Konthoujam, BJP MLAs Y Radheshyam and Paonam Brojen, as well as Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar. By Sunday morning, a tense calm settled over Imphal and its neighbouring districts under strict curfew and an internet shutdown.

Police efforts led to the arrest of 23 individuals linked to the ransacking and arson attacks. However, defiance of the curfew persisted as hundreds continued to protest the recent killings. This latest episode of unrest has further deepened the crisis in the state capital, contributing to an environment of fear and uncertainty.

Adding to the turmoil, the body of a woman believed to be part of a missing Meitei family was discovered in a river on Sunday, and three other bodies, including those of two children, were found earlier on Friday. A separate incident last week saw a 31-year-old Kuki woman burned alive, intensifying the outrage and communal divisions.

The combined political and ethnic crises in Manipur now present formidable challenges for the BJP-led government as it navigates these volatile circumstances while maintaining its legislative majority and coalition alliances.

