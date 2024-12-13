Assam Rifles Carries Out Area Domination Patrol in Manipur's Jiribam

In an effort to ensure safety and security, troopers of Assam Rifles on Wednesday carried out a robust Area Domination Patrol (ADP) and search operation in the general areas of Narayanpur, Madhopur, and Gotaikhal in Jiribam District, Manipur.

To enhance the search capabilities and detect potential threats, the operation deployed an Explosive Detection (ED) dog, which strengthened the security efforts for both troops and local residents.

One of the major successes of the operation was the clearing of a road blockade at Gotaikhal, which had been causing significant disruption to movement and inconveniencing the local population. The blockade was effectively cleared, restoring normalcy and facilitating unhindered movement in the area.

Additionally, an unauthorized structure in Gotaikhal was identified and dismantled as part of efforts to prevent it from being misused for unlawful activities. The operation was carried out with precision and professionalism, with no untoward incidents, demonstrating the skill and dedication of the Assam Rifles personnel involved.

Local residents expressed their gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their role in ensuring peace and safety in their community.

Earlier, on December 8, in a joint operation with the Manipur Police and other security forces, the Assam Rifles successfully recovered 14 weapons, including ammunition and warlike stores (WLS), across the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal in Manipur.

According to a release, the joint operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the Loiching Ridge area of Kangpokpi district. During the operation, the forces recovered a sniper rifle, a Lathode gun, two 9mm pistols, a SBBL gun, ammunition, and other warlike stores.