Govt Approves Rs. 153.36 Crore Additional Assistance for Manipur

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely support to states grappling with natural calamities. A High-Level Committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved an additional Rs. 153.36 crore for Manipur, which was severely impacted by a hailstorm last year.

This financial assistance comes as part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to support states affected by natural disasters. Manipur’s government will receive these funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to mitigate the damage caused by the unprecedented hailstorm that wreaked havoc across the state in 2024.

The approval of Rs. 153.36 crore comes at a crucial time as the state works to recover from the natural disaster, which caused substantial loss to both agriculture and infrastructure. The government’s prompt action ensures that relief and rehabilitation work can proceed without hindrance, alleviating the hardships faced by the affected populations.

As part of its broader relief strategy, the Government of India has also allocated a staggering Rs. 20,264.40 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for 28 states and Rs. 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states in the financial year 2024-25.