The district of Jiribam, once caught in the throes of unchecked violence, has witnessed a significant shift in recent days. The reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has not only empowered security forces but also reassured a weary population that peace may finally be on the horizon.

Empowering Security Forces

The reinstatement of AFSPA in JiribamPolice Station limits has been a critical step in curbing escalating violence. Previously, the absence of AFSPA restricted the operational capabilities of security forces, leaving them unable to tackle the growing influence of armed miscreants from outside the region. Now, with the act back in place, security forces are actively disarming groups, dismantling their networks, and taking proactive steps to restore order.

Among these steps is a planned population control measure aimed at identifying and removing external miscreants. These outside elements, responsible for fueling much of the violence, have turned Jiribam into a flashpoint in the larger Manipur conflict. With these measures in place, locals have begun to feel safer, even if outward expressions of relief remain muted due to external pressures.

Assam Rifles: At the Forefront

The Assam Rifles, long trusted for their expertise and familiarity with the region, have taken a leading role in stabilizing Jiribam. While not directly involved in a recent operation in Borobekra, their immediate actions in the aftermath have been commendable. Following a firefight led by the CRPF, where ten armed Hmarcadres were neutralized, the Assam Rifles stepped in to evacuate injured CRPF personnel and launch search operations to recover abducted individuals.

The discovery of three bodies along the riverline highlighted the brutal realities of the conflict, but it also demonstrated the Assam Rifles' commitment to their mission. Their ongoing search for the remaining victims has reassured the community that no stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of justice and peace.

Locals’ Unspoken Relief

Jiribam’s population, composed largely of non-Meitei and non-Kuki residents, has grown increasingly frustrated with the violence that has engulfed their lives. Though hesitant to openly express their views, many locals privately welcome the renewed authority of security forces under AFSPA. For them, it represents a chance to reclaim their lives from the cycle of fear and violence.

One resident shared, “We may not say it aloud, but we feel safer now. We just want normalcy to return.”

Challenges Ahead

Despite the progress, the road to peace remains fraught with challenges. Reports indicate that external parties with vested interests are likely to continue their attempts to disrupt the fragile stability. Security forces are well aware of these risks and are balancing decisive action with caution to avoid inflaming tensions further.

The Assam Rifles, in particular, have demonstrated a nuanced approach, working closely with the civil administration and local communities to rebuild trust. Their efforts, combined with their deep understanding of the region’s dynamics, have positioned them as key players in the ongoing efforts to restore calm.

Looking Forward

The reimposition of AFSPA has shifted the balance of power, disrupting the plans of those who sought to exploit the region’s unrest. While challenges persist, the commitment of the Assam Rifles and other security forces, supported by the civil administration, has given Jiribam renewed hope.

For the people of Jiribam, peace is no longer a distant dream but a possibility within reach. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the region can finally break free from its troubled past and move toward a brighter, more stable future.