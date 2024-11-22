Manipur: Congress Slams Nadda's Letter, Terms It "Full Of Falsehood"

It’s a letter war now. First letter was form Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the president of India Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention in Manipur’s ongoing crisis. Kharge claimed that the Union government and the state government have completely failed in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur for over one-and-a-half years now.

“The country has been inflicted with a grave tragedy of extra-ordinary proportions due to the unprecedented turmoil in Manipur for the last 18 months, the ongoing turmoil has taken more than 300 human lives, including women, children and even small babies. It has internally displaced nearly a lakh of human population rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in different relief camps. The agony of the people continues unabated”—Kharge’s letter read continuing—“As both the Union government and the state government of Manipur have completely failed in restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur during the last 18 months, the people of the state have apparently lost confidence in both the governments and reasonably so. With every passing day, the people of Manipur are becoming insecure on their own soil - their home turf having witnessed their infants, babies, children and women getting mercilessly killed. With no succor coming from the governments involved, they are finding themselves completely isolated and helpless for more than 540 days now. Indeed, they have lost their faith in the Prime Minister of India and the chief minister of the state to protect their lives and properties.”

In response to it, BJP president JP Nadda wrote a letter on Friday criticizing Congress for sensationalizing the issue. Nadda hit out at Congress by saying that the party is attempting to heighten tensions regarding Manipur situation. “What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, P Chidambaram the erstwhile home minister - had signed treaties with them! Furthermore, these known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts. This complete failure of India's security and administrative protocols under your government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of Anarchy”—Nadda’s lettere read.

Jairam Ramesh’s Rejoinder

Taking Nadda sharply in his counter-reply, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh resorted to X and accused Nadda’s letter as full of falsehood.

“Kharge Ji wrote to the President of India on Manipur. Apparently to counter that letter, the BJP President has now written to the Congress President. Naddaji's letter is, not surprisingly, full of falsehoods and is a 4D exercise - denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation”—Jairam Ramesh wrote in X.

In the same post, Ramesh sought answer of four questions from the BJP top brass and the government.

The people of Manipur are yearning for normalcy, peace, and harmony to return to the state at the earliest. Towards this end they are asking four simple questions:

When will the PM visit the state? How much longer will the CM continue to be inflicted on the state, when a majority of MLAs are not in his support? When will a full-time Governor for the state be appointed? When will the Union Home Minister take responsibility for his abject failures in Manipur?

