Manipur: Massive Weapons, Ammo Cache Seized In Security Ops

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police, in coordination with other security forces, successfully neutralized multiple threats across Manipur, recovering significant warlike stores and apprehending insurgents.

The operations began with an infiltration attempt across the Indo-Myanmar border near Moreh in Tengnoupal district on November 17, 2024. Acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles troops engaged in suspicious movements along the border. A fierce firefight ensued, resulting in the reported injury of six to seven infiltrators. One Assam Rifles soldier sustained a gunshot wound but is stable after receiving immediate medical attention. The operation resulted in the recovery of crucial war-like stores, including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), an MA1 rifle, lathode bombs, mortar bombs, rifle grenades, and ammunition.

In a separate operation in Churachandpur district, the Indian Army, in coordination with the CRPF, launched a successful intelligence-driven operation on November 20, 2024. The raid led to the recovery of an improvised mortar with electric ignition ammunition.

The security forces continued their relentless drive on November 23, 2024, when Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, in a joint operation near the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Porompat, apprehended two members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF)—Pambei faction. The two arrested militants were found in possession of a 9mm Beretta pistol and ammunition. The weapons and arrested individuals were handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.

On November 24, 2024, security forces launched a large-scale combing operation in Jiribam, involving Assam Rifles, CRPF, Manipur Police, and the IRB. The operation covered sensitive areas such as Mongbung Kuki, Mongbung Meitei, Zairawn, Balijuri, and Kashimpur, with over 400 troops participating. The operation was supported by Explosive Detection Dogs, Deep Search Metal Detectors, drones, and quadcopters to ensure effective surveillance and search operations. During this operation, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and a grenade attached to a tripwire were successfully defused. Additionally, three illegal bunkers located in a rubber garden were dismantled.

The same day, in Kangpokpi district, a joint search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to the recovery of a .303 rifle, an SBBL gun, two 9mm pistols, mortar ammunition, and other warlike stores from the Lunkhongjang ridges area. The recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police for further action.

These operations have forced armed miscreants to halt their disruptive activities and disrupted insurgent networks operating in the region. Security forces remain vigilant and continue to intensify their operations to ensure peace and security across Manipur.

