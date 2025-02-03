Prof Yunus Extends Greetings to Hindus in Bangladesh on Saraswati Puja

As the Hindu population of Bangladesh observes Saraswati Puja on February 3, 2025, to honour the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and the arts, the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has extended his greetings to the community on this auspicious occasion.

In a message, Nobel laureate Prof. Yunus described Bangladesh as a land of communal harmony, where people of all faiths, castes, and ethnicities have coexisted for thousands of years. “The goddess Saraswati is a symbol of truth, justice, and the light of knowledge. She is the omnipotent of knowledge, speech, and melody,” he stated, further adding, “On the occasion of worshipping goddess Saraswati, I call upon all Hindus to devote themselves to the development and progress of the country by becoming a devotee of knowledge.”

He also conveyed his wishes for peace, welfare, and prosperity to all citizens of the Muslim-majority South Asian nation.

Mentioning about the interim government, which was formed through the ‘unprecedented uprising of the students, workers, and the masses’ in July and August 2024, which compelled the sitting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee from Dhaka and take temporary shelter in India, Prof Yunus stated that his regime has been working tirelessly to improve the fate of all Bangladeshi nationals irrespective of race, religion, and caste ensuring equal rights to them.

Saraswati Puja is a significant aspect of Basanta Panchami, observed in the Hindu lunar month of Magh, marking the seasonal transition from winter to spring. It is believed that the goddess Saraswati was born on this sacred day to bless humanity with the eternal pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. Beyond India and Nepal, similar traditions are observed in Japan, where the deity Benzaiten is venerated for wisdom, music, and learning. Comparable customs have also been noted in ancient Greece and present-day China.

The festival is widely regarded in eastern India, where students, academicians, scholars, writers, journalists, painters, musicians and other professionals worship Devi Saraswati adoring a Veena (musical instrument), a manuscript (symbolizing knowledge), a garland (rosary) and accompanying by a divine swan symbolizing the purity and serenity. In Bangladesh, Saraswati Puja is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion, with Hindu temples, universities, colleges, schools, and other educational institutions organizing ceremonies.

Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall serves as a focal point of the celebrations, hosting over 70 Puja Pandals set up by various departments. Female dormitories across the DU campus also participate in the worship. Other prominent locations for the festival include Dhakeshwari Temple, Siddheswari Temple, Ramna Kali Temple, Ramakrishna Mission, Maa Anandamayi Ashram, Jagannath University, Stamford University, Dhaka College, Eden Girls' College, and Tejgaon College, among many others across northern and southern Bangladesh.