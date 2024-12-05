N.F. Railway Rolls Out Waterless Urinals to Enhance Loco Pilot Experience

In a groundbreaking move to improve the working conditions of loco pilots, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced innovative waterless urinals in six WAG-9HC class locomotives. This initiative aims to offer enhanced comfort, safety, and hygiene to loco pilots, especially during long and demanding shifts.

Previously, loco pilots of goods trains, often working for 7-8 hours at a stretch, had no access to toilet facilities within the locomotives. This lack of amenities forced them to make unscheduled stops, potentially impacting the punctuality and safety of train operations. To address this, N.F. Railway has installed these waterless urinals at the Electric Loco Shed of Malda Town (MLDT), marking a significant leap forward in the railway’s efforts to enhance resource conservation and the well-being of its staff.

The waterless urinals are designed with advanced features, including a dry mechanism that eliminates the need for water, ensuring odour control and cleanliness. The unisex design is coated with epoxy and fitted with stainless steel wire mesh, and the urinals also come with a built-in perfume dispenser and urinal mats. Additionally, these facilities boast a microcontroller-based system that controls LED lights and exhaust fans based on occupancy, as well as an auto-sensor hand sanitiser and a UV-controlled disinfectant system.

One of the key safety features is that the urinals can only be used when the train is stationary and the locomotive brakes are applied. This ensures the highest level of safety during train operations, preventing any accidents or mishaps while offering much-needed convenience to the loco pilots.

Looking ahead, N.F. Railway plans to roll out this initiative across 50 more locomotives in the coming months, taking a phased approach to enhance the comfort of loco pilots across the zone. This move not only improves the working conditions for railway staff but also contributes to sustainability by reducing water consumption and lowering maintenance costs.