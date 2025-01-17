NFR Cracks Down on Ticketless Travel, Collects ₹48.11 Crore in Penalties

In a bid to ensure hassle-free and comfortable journeys for genuine passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified its ticket-checking drives across its network. The crackdown on ticketless and irregular travel has yielded significant results, with over 5.7 lakh cases detected between April and December 2024, leading to revenue earnings of approximately ₹48.11 crore through fare realization and penalties.

Additionally, NFR conducted eight surprise checks with railway magistrates to target unauthorized passengers. As a result, 448 individuals were prosecuted, with 380 found guilty of violating provisions of the Railways Act. These surprise checks resulted in fines totalling around ₹2.13 lakh, covering fares, penalties, and government levies.

Railway authorities have reiterated that passengers found travelling without valid tickets or exceeding their permitted journey distance are subject to penalties and prosecution under the Railways Act, 1989. In cases where passengers refuse to pay the fines, legal action may follow.

To avoid inconvenience, NFR urges passengers to travel with proper tickets and valid identification. For added convenience, travellers can now book unreserved tickets via the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, available on Android and iOS platforms.

