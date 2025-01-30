Subscribe

NFR Expands Railway Connectivity with New Trains and Additional Stoppages

A total of six new train pairs have been launched, providing improved services to passengers.

Pratidin Time
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced several new trains and additional stoppages in FY 2024-2025 to enhance travel convenience across the region. A total of six new train pairs have been launched, providing improved services to passengers.

Key additions include:

  • Guwahati-North Lakhimpur-Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express (12047/12048), which began operations on January 3, 2025, offering faster travel between the two destinations.
  • Guwahati-New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger (55818/55817), which started on January 4, 2025, catering to short-distance travellers.
  • Tinsukia-Naharlagun-Tinsukia Express (15911/15912), introduced on January 3, 2025, strengthening connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh.
  • Anand Vihar Terminal-Radhikapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly Express (14012/14011), launched on October 6, 2024.
  • Balurghat-Bathinda-Balurghat Express (15733/15734), which began its services on April 15, 2024.
  • Tinsukia-Lumding-Tinsukia DEMU Passenger (75602/75603), which commenced on June 18, 2024 to improve short-distance rail connectivity.

In addition, several trains have gained new stoppages to enhance accessibility for passengers. These include:

  • Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12423/12424), now halting at Rangiya (RNY) from April 18, 2024.
  • Sabroom-Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchenjunga Express (13174/13173), with a new stop at Bihara (BHZ) from April 18, 2024.
  • Guwahati-Mariani-Guwahati BG Express (15665/15666), now stopping at Bokajan from April 17, 2024.
  • Guwahati-Murkongselek-Guwahati Lachit Express (15613/15614), now halting at New Misamari from July 19, 2024.
  • Shokhuvi-Naharlagun-Shokhuvi Donyi Polo Express (15817/15818) and Anand Vihar Terminal-Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Terminal Arunachal Express (22412/22411), which now stop at New Misamari from April 19, 2024 and July 21, 2024, respectively.

