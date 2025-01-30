NFR Expands Railway Connectivity with New Trains and Additional Stoppages

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced several new trains and additional stoppages in FY 2024-2025 to enhance travel convenience across the region. A total of six new train pairs have been launched, providing improved services to passengers.

Key additions include:

Guwahati-North Lakhimpur-Guwahati Jan Shatabdi Express (12047/12048) , which began operations on January 3, 2025 , offering faster travel between the two destinations.

, which began operations on , offering faster travel between the two destinations. Guwahati-New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger (55818/55817) , which started on January 4, 2025 , catering to short-distance travellers.

, which started on , catering to short-distance travellers. Tinsukia-Naharlagun-Tinsukia Express (15911/15912) , introduced on January 3, 2025 , strengthening connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh.

, introduced on , strengthening connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh. Anand Vihar Terminal-Radhikapur-Anand Vihar Terminal Weekly Express (14012/14011) , launched on October 6, 2024 .

, launched on . Balurghat-Bathinda-Balurghat Express (15733/15734) , which began its services on April 15, 2024 .

, which began its services on . Tinsukia-Lumding-Tinsukia DEMU Passenger (75602/75603), which commenced on June 18, 2024 to improve short-distance rail connectivity.

In addition, several trains have gained new stoppages to enhance accessibility for passengers. These include:

Dibrugarh-New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12423/12424) , now halting at Rangiya (RNY) from April 18, 2024 .

, now halting at from . Sabroom-Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchenjunga Express (13174/13173) , with a new stop at Bihara (BHZ) from April 18, 2024 .

, with a new stop at from . Guwahati-Mariani-Guwahati BG Express (15665/15666) , now stopping at Bokajan from April 17, 2024 .

, now stopping at from . Guwahati-Murkongselek-Guwahati Lachit Express (15613/15614) , now halting at New Misamari from July 19, 2024 .

, now halting at from . Shokhuvi-Naharlagun-Shokhuvi Donyi Polo Express (15817/15818) and Anand Vihar Terminal-Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Terminal Arunachal Express (22412/22411), which now stop at New Misamari from April 19, 2024 and July 21, 2024, respectively.

