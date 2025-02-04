NFR Sets New Milestones in Freight Operations, Reflecting Economic Growth

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved significant strides in freight operations, with impressive growth in both Tinsukia and Katihar divisions during January 2025. The railway continues to serve as a crucial link for timely delivery of essential commodities, ensuring economic stability in the region.

In Tinsukia division, freight loading soared by 15.9% to 0.1225 million tonnes compared to the previous year, with 273 wagons loaded in a single day on January 24, 2025. The division also saw a remarkable increase in unloading activities, with 4124 wagons offloaded in January, up from 3204 in December 2024.

Katihar division also made impressive gains, with freight loading reaching 0.2322 million tonnes, marking a 21.19% increase over last year. The division achieved a record-high unloading of 15,905 wagons, the highest so far in this financial year.

The region’s economic dynamics are further reflected in the continuous rise in train interchanges. On January 5th, NFR recorded its highest interchange with adjoining Railway zones, handling 158 trains, contributing to a total of 4235 train interchanges for the month—an increase from 4088 last year.

NFR’s outstanding performance in freight operations is a testament to its ongoing commitment to improving its services. The railway is actively focusing on technical upgrades to ensure greater reliability and efficiency in operations, promising continued growth and enhanced service delivery in the future.

