Tourist Movement Halted in North Sikkim Following Heavy Landslides

In what could escalate into a major crisis, over 1,000 tourists are feared stranded in North Sikkim following a series of massive landslides triggered by relentless rainfall over the past few days. While no casualties have been reported so far, the situation remains tense as access routes to popular tourist destinations have been severely disrupted.

According to local police sources, around 200 tourist vehicles are currently stranded at Chungthang, approximately 100 kilometers from the state capital, Gangtok. Most of the stranded tourists have reportedly taken shelter at a Gurudwara in the area.

The worst-hit areas include Munshithang on the Lachen-Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung-Chungthang road, where heavy landslides have completely blocked the arterial routes. With roads to both Lachung and Lachen — scenic hill stations known for their breathtaking landscapes and access to Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley — rendered inaccessible, rescue and relief efforts are expected to be extremely challenging.

Authorities have moved swiftly, with the district administration suspending all tourist permits to North Sikkim for April 25 and advising tour operators to refrain from sending visitors to the region until further notice. The full extent of the damage and the timeline for restoring connectivity remain uncertain, and there are growing concerns about the availability of essential supplies for those stranded.

With weather forecasts indicating continued rainfall in the region, there are apprehensions that the situation may deteriorate further in the coming days. Relief agencies are reportedly on high alert, and discussions are underway regarding potential airlift operations, should the need arise.

This developing story continues to unfold, and the coming hours will be crucial in determining the scale of emergency response required in the picturesque yet perilous terrain of North Sikkim.

