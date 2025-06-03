Manipur Flood: About 20,000 Affected As Major Rivers Inundate Several districts

Deban Bachaspatimayum was sitting idly at his home in the Capital city of Manipur amidst power cut while worrying a bit for the water level rising since this morning. Pratidin Time talked to Mr. Deban at late evening today when he shared the status of his locality that is just one or one and a half kilometers away from the Chief Minister bungalow.
Manipur has been hit badly by the monsoon this year with nearly all major rivers of the state raging over the danger mark. As per latest information received, nearly 20,000 people are affected in the flood. With over 3000 houses sustaining damages, over 1500 people had to be evacuated to safety. This year’s flood has also damaged nearly 12 hectares of agricultural land, while landslides from 47 locations have been reported.
Both hills and valley parts of the state got affected due to the incessant rain for past few days, with Imphal west being severely affected. Both Imphal east and west districts of the valley have suffered the flood ravages.
However, Bishnupur that also comes in the valley region is not affected to that scale, as a local journalist told Pratidin Time, owing to its location at the foothills.
In the Hills regions, several villages of Senapati district had been affected while landslides were reported in Ukhrul, Pherzawl, Noney, Kangpokpi and Tamenglong.
Manipur’s Main Arterial Route Washed Away
The NH 2 is the main arterial route of Manipur that connects the state with Nagaland. This route has seen cut off due to heavy landslide near the area of Phesama in Nagaland.
The NH 2 stretch that got sunken was over 25 metres along the Mao-Kohima gate stretch bringing vehicular movement to standstill on both Kohima and Manipur side. This stretch of the NH 2 serves as a lifeline for Manipur and several parts of Nagaland.
The Current Status of the Rivers
As per Manipur’s water resource department, five rivers of the state have flown over the danger mark breaching the banks at several places. The rivers of Imphal, Iril, Nembul, Thoubal and Manipur rivers have crossed the danger mark.
As per the latest report of 2 PM today, the Imphal river remains above the warning level. However, there is a glimmer of hope as it has receded slightly from yesterday. Further, water of the Iril and Thoubal rivers have also receded slightly.
As the rain stops since afternoon today at many places of Manipur, this raises the hope further.
Manipur’s River System:
Originating at Senapati district the Imphal river is joined by Iril that originates at Ukhrul and the Thoubal river at a point at Lilong. From here they flow as the Imphal river till the Laktak Lake. The Laktak is the biggest freshwater body of Manipur and the river system flows as Manipur River to meet the Chindwin river system at Maynmar.
Mr. Deban apprised that the Nembul River that flows through the Imphal city is a part of the river system. “the flood woes of Imphal is attributable to Iril and Imphal rivers”—He told.
With the rescue operation in full swing and the government setting up make shift camps at several paces across the state, people in Manipur looks up the sky in hope of no further raining.
