What Makes Life Difficult in Chandmari Area Amid The Progress of Noonmati Flyover

Jessica Talukdar and Dikshita Das

Advertisment

The ongoing construction work in the Chandmari area has brought visible progress, especially with the flyover and infrastructure developments moving forward at a commendable pace. However, this much-needed development has also resulted in significant hardships for local residents, shop owners, and daily commuters, raising concerns about how the situation has been managed on the ground.

Several vendors, including fruit and vegetable sellers, small shops, and restaurants from Chandmari to Anuradha, have reported a sharp decline in customers. “Earlier, the area used to be bustling. Now, we hardly see any new customers,” said a vegetable vendor near the Chandmari crossing. Many businesses have suffered heavy losses, with only the immediate local residents continuing to frequent the area. “Since the construction started, I’ve lost around 80% of my customers,” said a phone accessories seller near the footpath. This downturn in customer footfall highlights the unintended economic impact of the construction on the community.

Daily life for pedestrians and commuters has also become increasingly difficult. Since the footpaths are mostly broken due to construction, walking on them has become impossible. As a result, pedestrians are forced to walk along the side of the road, often directly beside moving vehicles like bikes, cars, and buses. Even when some footpaths are usable, construction often restarts midway, forcing people back into traffic again. “There are no clear walking lanes or temporary footpaths,” said a college student who commutes through Chandmari daily. “We’re often forced to jump over puddles, walk beside heavy vehicles, or cross makeshift wooden planks placed over ditches — it’s dangerous and stressful.”

“People don’t want to come here anymore because the roads are too bad, and walking feels dangerous,” said an auto-rickshaw driver near the area. The absence of proper traffic management and restrictions further adds to the risk and leads to frequent congestion, making walking and commuting more dangerous and uncomfortable.

The traffic congestion caused by the construction affects not only locals but anyone traveling through this road. Private cars and public transport vehicles often get stuck for long periods, leading to delays and frustration. Many commuters have shared that it takes much longer than usual to reach their destinations, sometimes causing them to be late for work, appointments, or emergencies. This constant traffic jam adds to the daily hassle for everyone using this route.

Adding to the chaos is the severe lack of parking space. With roads partially dug up or narrowed due to ongoing construction, the area itself offers very little designated space for parking.

“I drove around 15 minutes just to find a place to park my scooty,” said an employee of an electronics store. Visitors and delivery vehicles struggle to find a spot, and local businesses have lost even regular customers who no longer want to deal with the hassle of navigating tight, cluttered spaces. “There’s nowhere left to park. Even if people want to stop by the shops, they just can’t,” said a shopkeeper in the area. The absence of designated parking arrangements has worsened traffic snarls, especially during peak hours, and often results in arguments between drivers and passersby.

Safety concerns have also emerged, while confirmed deaths are few. One laborer tragically died after suffering an electric shock at the site. “Another laborer who works in the construction area broke his back while working there,” shared a nearby resident familiar with the situation. “One of the rickshaws fell into an open pit some days ago,” mentioned another resident. These incidents emphasize the need for stronger safety measures to protect both workers and the public.

Flooding and drainage issues continue, worsened by leftover construction material blocking the natural water flow. Chandmari has long struggled with waterlogging during rains, and the situation remains unchanged, with certain areas submerged for days. The poor road conditions add to the difficulty—many people now avoid the route entirely. The damaged roads, combined with increased dust and pollution, have further affected residents’ health and daily comfort.

Transportation and communication have also been disrupted. Students and working professionals struggle to reach their destinations on time. Auto-rickshaws often refuse to go to certain areas due to poor road conditions and may ask for higher fares.

“Sometimes I have to walk all the way to Anuradha just to find a cab that agrees to go," said a working professional. App-based transport services frequently cancel bookings because of traffic congestion or inaccessible routes. Many commuters have reported waiting half an hour or more for app-based transport services like Uber or Rapido to arrive. By the time these vehicles reach the area, passengers are often already late for their appointments or work.

While the construction itself is progressing well, the related rules, safety protocols, and basic infrastructure upkeep have not matched the pace. Repairs to damaged roads and footpaths have been inconsistent, and many hazards are still left open. Unless addressed, this gap between construction progress and ground-level maintenance will continue to affect the public badly.

In conclusion, the development work in Chandmari — especially the bridge construction — is a step toward long-term growth and improved infrastructure. But the difficulties faced by the people during this process can not be ignored. Timely repairs, better traffic control, stronger safety measures, and drainage solutions are urgently needed. Development should not come at the cost of daily life and the well-being of Chandmari’s residents and businesses.

ALSO READ: GMC Clears Chandmari Footpaths, Vendors Decry Sudden Eviction