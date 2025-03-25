Who’s in Charge? Guwahati’s Streets Hijacked by Hooligans

Guwahati, once a city known for its cultural vibrancy and economic aspirations, is increasingly earning notoriety for a different reason—unchecked lawlessness on its streets. Every night, as the sun sets, the city transforms into a playground for unruly youth, with blaring sirens, reckless stunts, and brazen disregard for the law. The question looms large: Is Guwahati slipping into a state of urban anarchy?

Boys on a Rampage: Public Spaces, Private Playgrounds

A recent viral video of a young man riding on top of a moving vehicle, cigarette in hand, epitomized the brazenness of a generation that seems to believe it is untouchable. The vehicle’s number plate was strategically covered, suggesting premeditated mischief. If that wasn’t enough, another group of thrill-seekers was caught on camera performing dangerous bike stunts near Staff College in Khanapara, sending shivers down the spine of every law-abiding commuter.

The question is, where is law enforcement? A city cannot function if its public spaces are hijacked by hooliganism. As one exasperated resident put it, “If these kids can get away with this on a weekday night in a busy city, what’s stopping more serious crimes from thriving?”

The 'Siren Gang' and the Abuse of Power

Perhaps the most jarring of all incidents was the resurgence of the so-called 'Siren Gang' in Beltola Market. A vehicle bearing the number AS01FF3872 was seen blaring an unauthorized siren, causing panic among pedestrians. This misuse of sirens is not merely an inconvenience—it’s a direct challenge to law and order. If a private vehicle can illegally mimic an emergency service, what message does it send about our enforcement mechanisms?

“Why should innocent commuters suffer because of a few hooligans? If the police don’t crack down now, this menace will spiral out of control,” fumed a Beltola resident who witnessed the siren gang’s havoc.

When Did Guwahati Become a Lawless Playground?

The common denominator in all these incidents? A complete lack of fear. The reckless youth on Guwahati’s streets no longer fear the consequences of their actions. Perhaps they see law enforcement as a distant, ineffectual force—good for issuing challans but absent when it truly matters. Perhaps they believe their privilege, money, or political connections can shield them from real punishment.

A senior citizen, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the issue: “The problem isn’t just reckless driving. It’s a growing culture of impunity where offenders think they can do anything and get away with it.” This isn’t just a traffic problem; it’s a governance failure.

One can’t help but ask: What if an elderly pedestrian had been injured by one of these stunt-riding lunatics? What if an ambulance was stuck in traffic because of an unauthorized siren-wielding car? What if tomorrow’s headlines are about a fatal accident instead of just reckless behavior?

“Such reckless displays on public roads should not be tolerated. Are we waiting for a tragedy before we act?” questioned a concerned resident.

Enough is Enough: Time for Accountability

This isn’t just about rowdy boys having their ‘fun.’ This is about public safety, about restoring dignity to a city that is rapidly descending into lawlessness.

The administration must act. Arrests must be swift. Seized vehicles should not just be released after a token fine. Habitual offenders should face legal consequences beyond mere monetary penalties. And above all, Guwahati’s citizens must demand better—they must refuse to accept this descent into chaos as the new normal.

Law and order is not just the responsibility of the police—it is the backbone of a civilized society. Guwahati cannot afford to lose that. The question is, will those in charge take action, or will the city continue to be held hostage by its own reckless youth?