2024 Year in Review: A Landmark Year for Indian Sports

Pranjal Pratim Das

The year 2024 has been nothing short of historic for Indian sports. From record-breaking performances at the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games to remarkable feats in chess and a powerful push for women’s sports, India has firmly established itself as a global sports powerhouse. The nation’s achievements in 2024 reflect a renewed commitment to sporting excellence and athlete empowerment, setting the stage for future generations of champions.

India’s Historic Medal Haul at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games

India’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics ended with a bang, securing six medals, including one silver and five bronze. Shooting stars Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale each brought home a bronze, contributing significantly to India’s medal tally. The country also saw Neeraj Chopra clinch a silver in javelin, while Aman Sehrawat bagged a bronze in wrestling. The Indian hockey team, which defended its bronze medal, became the toast of the nation.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics, held from August 28 to September 8, witnessed India’s largest-ever contingent. With 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes, India made history, finishing 18th in the medal tally. This remarkable performance marked the country's best-ever achievement in Paralympic history, showcasing the power of India’s athletes on the global stage.

Double Gold at FIDE Chess Olympiad and Gukesh Becomes World Champion

India’s dominance in chess reached new heights in 2024. The Indian men’s and women’s teams both clinched gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, making history as the first-ever Indian teams to win gold at the prestigious tournament. Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, and Vidit Gujrathi led the men’s team to victory, defeating Slovenia in the final round. Individually, Gukesh D and Arjun Erigaisi earned golds for their stellar performances.

The Indian women’s team, comprising Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Divya Dshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Tania Sachdev, showed incredible resilience, defeating Azerbaijan in the final round to secure the gold. The Prime Minister lauded the teams for their extraordinary achievements, and the victorious players were celebrated in New Delhi.

Adding to the excitement, Gukesh D made history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in 2024, defeating China’s Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore.

Empowering Women in Sports: The ASMITA Women’s Leagues

India's commitment to empowering women in sports has been evident in the success of the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) Women’s Leagues. These leagues have engaged women athletes from even the smallest towns and villages, providing a platform to showcase their talents. With 766 competitions held so far, over 83,000 women athletes have participated, further strengthening the nation's sporting revolution.

KIRTI Program: Identifying Young Sports Talent Across India

The KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) program has made incredible strides in identifying young sports talent across the country. With over 1.8 lakh assessments conducted so far, the program has proven to be a game-changer in identifying school-going children, aged 9 to 18, and ensuring a streamlined talent identification system. By using modern technology and best practices, KIRTI has set the bar for the future of Indian sports.

RESET Program: Empowering Retired Athletes for Career Transitions

Launched on August 29, 2024, the RESET (Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training) program is transforming the lives of retired athletes. By equipping them with new skills and knowledge, the program is preparing them for successful careers outside of sports. To date, 30 retired athletes from 14 states and union territories across 18 disciplines have successfully completed the training, paving the way for a brighter future post-retirement.

A Year of Transformation and Triumph

The year 2024 will be remembered as a turning point for Indian sports. With historic achievements, innovative programs, and a clear focus on athlete empowerment, India is setting the stage for even greater success in the years to come. From the brightest young talents to the experienced veterans, India is proving to the world that its sporting future is bright and full of promise.

The Department of Sports continues to push the boundaries, empowering athletes, promoting inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation to dream big and achieve even more. With a strong foundation in place, India is well on its way to becoming a global leader in sports.