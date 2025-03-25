Sunil Chhetri vs Hamza Choudhury: India, Bangladesh Clash in Shillong

Shillong is set to witness an intense football clash as the Indian men’s football team hosts Bangladesh in their opening Group C encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third round at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. The much-anticipated fixture will kick off at 7:00 PM IST and will be available for live telecast and streaming.

India Riding High on Momentum

India enters the contest on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over the Maldives in an international friendly at the same venue last week. The triumph marked the team’s first international win in 489 days and also served as the maiden victory under newly appointed head coach Manolo Márquez.

The victory coincided with the return of legendary striker Sunil Chhetri, who had previously announced his retirement from international football. The 40-year-old talisman reversed his decision ahead of the Maldives match and promptly made his presence felt by scoring his 95th international goal. Defender Rahul Bheke and Liston Colaco also found the net, sealing an emphatic win.

Familiar Foes: India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Historically, India has dominated encounters against Bangladesh, winning 14 of their 28 previous meetings. Bangladesh has secured four victories, while the remaining 10 matches ended in draws. The last time Bangladesh defeated India was in the 2003 SAFF Championship semi-final in Dhaka, where they won 2-1 after extra time. Notably, India has never lost to Bangladesh on home soil.

Sunil Chhetri’s impact in this fixture has been significant, as he has netted six of India’s last seven goals against Bangladesh. His contributions include a crucial strike in the 1-1 draw between the two sides during the 2021 SAFF Championship.

Bangladesh’s New Ace: Hamza Choudhury

Bangladesh, currently ranked 185th in the FIFA rankings, arrives in Shillong with renewed vigor under Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera. A key addition to their squad is midfielder Hamza Choudhury, a former England U-21 international who recently pledged his allegiance to Bangladesh through his maternal heritage.

The 27-year-old Choudhury, who plays for Leicester City in the English Championship, brings top-level experience, having won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the Community Shield. His presence is expected to add a new dimension to Bangladesh’s midfield as they aim for a historic result against their formidable rivals.

Path to AFC Asian Cup 2027

Alongside India and Bangladesh, Group C also features Hong Kong China and Singapore. This is the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with 24 teams vying for the remaining six spots in the tournament, set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

The teams have been divided into six groups of four, competing in a home-and-away round-robin format. The top team from each group will secure direct qualification for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Where to Watch

The India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast will be available on Star Sports 3 in India.

India Squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Against Bangladesh

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Macarton Louis Jackson

With the stage set for an intense battle in Shillong, the Blue Tigers will be eager to capitalize on home advantage and secure a strong start to their qualification campaign.