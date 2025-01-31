Assam Athletes Shine at 38th National Games with Multiple Medals

Assam athletes have delivered a stellar performance at the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, clinching multiple medals across various disciplines.

In Wushu Taolu (Routine) – Gunshu (Stick), Padmini Narzari secured a silver medal with a score of 7.60, showcasing her finesse in the sport. Meanwhile, in weightlifting, Ditimoni Sonowal bagged a silver medal in the 64 kg category, lifting 90 kg in Snatch and 118 kg in Clean & Jerk.

Adding to Assam’s tally in swimming, Subranshini Priyadarshini won silver in the 800m freestyle with an impressive timing of 09:28.45 seconds. In Wushu Sanda (Below 75 kg), Khudra Panging has confirmed another silver medal, with the final bout scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The state also bagged three bronze medals in Wushu Sanda - Elina Rabha (Below 56 kg), Priya Boro (Below 45 kg), and Khudra Panging (Below 75 kg). In weightlifting, Sidhanta Gogoi secured bronze in the 67 kg category, lifting 123 kg in Snatch and 158 kg in Clean & Jerk.

Additionally, women’s badminton team contributed to the tally with a bronze medal.

With more events yet to unfold, Assam's athletes continue to make the state proud with their remarkable performances at the National Games.