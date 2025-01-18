Assam Storms into Semi-Finals of BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy

Assam secured a commanding 43-run victory over Kerala in the third quarter-final of the BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy, held at the KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram. With this win, Assam has advanced to the semi-finals scheduled for January 20 in Trivandrum.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Assam posted a competitive total of 131/6 in 20 overs. Khushi Sharma played a crucial knock of 45 off 46 balls, while Uma Chetry (25 off 27) and Gayatri Gurung (24 off 20) provided valuable contributions. Jintimani Kalita remained unbeaten on 15 off 10 balls. For Kerala, Aiswarya A K (2/19) and Niya Nazneen (2/23) were the standout bowlers.

Chasing 132, Kerala struggled against Assam’s disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 88 in 17.5 overs. Isabel (22 off 28) and Niya Nazneen (15 off 19) were the only batters to offer resistance. Florina Taye led Assam’s bowling with an impressive 4/17, while Pahari Saikia (1/15), Mousumi Narah (1/12), Gayatri Gurung (1/17), and Jintimani Kalita (1/13) also chipped in.

Khushi Sharma’s all-round effort earned her the Player of the Match award. Assam will now face their next challenge in the semi-finals, aiming for a spot in the title clash.

