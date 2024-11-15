Assam’s Nikhamoni Bora Makes Strides in Aquatic Adventure Sports

Inspiring the next generation of athletes, Assam’s Nikhamoni Bora, a 23-year-old water sports enthusiast, has become the state’s first certified female sailor, following the footsteps of trailblazers like sprinter Hima Das and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain.

Hailing from Golaghat, which Borgohain also calls home, Nikhamoni Bora’s entry into water sports marks a significant stride in a field still emerging in India. “Hima and Lovlina have been my role models. I am glad to have started my journey in water sports, which is still in a nascent stage in India,” says Bora.

Nikhamoni’s achievements are already drawing attention. She has claimed three windsurfing titles, earning two gold and one bronze medal between December 2023 and April 2024. Recognizing her efforts, the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam awarded her Rs 3 lakh and a spot in the India Book of Records for “the most windsurfing tournaments won by a female.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also praised her on platform 'X', saying, “Happy to see our girls break so many glass ceilings. Assam is proud of her.”

Nikhamoni faced societal pressure to choose a “safer” career, but her family’s support and her days in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) gave her the confidence to pursue sports. Starting with rifle shooting and weightlifting, she found her true calling in water sports after her NCC Commanding Officer introduced her to sailing. Bora went on to gain Level 1 and 2 sailing certifications from the Yachting Association of India and has since trained in windsurfing and kiteboarding.

Corporate support has been key to her development. Cairn provided crucial backing for her kiteboarding training, covering fees that had previously been an obstacle. Looking back on the difficulties, Nikhamoni shared, “After multiple rejections I learnt about Cairn and their support to sports people over time. I sent a letter to them and left for my training. Their team believed in me from the outset and within 3 days of my training, I was informed that my training fee had been paid by the company. This boosted my morale to pursue my dreams.”

She also highlighted that Cairn’s support helped her to access top-notch training and expertise in Aqua Outback, during June 2024, where their guidance helped hone her skills, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. “As the first homegrown youth sailor from the state, I proudly achieved my goal of becoming a national gold medalist in Kiteboarding with your blessings,” she says. “Cairn’s commitment towards nurturing talent has been instrumental in helping me chase my passion,” she adds.

Bora says she is committed to paving the way for future aspiring sailors, especially young girls, from her village and elsewhere in Assam. She aims to guide her next batch of young girls in a Morigaon camp, where she is initiating kayaking and canoeing. She has also shown interest in the steps taken by the Assam Government to advance sports as something beyond a hobby. “I have miles to go,” she says with a glint in her eyes and a determination that sounds steely, and sturdy!

With India’s bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics on the horizon, this is a crucial moment for the country to invest in its future athletes. Corporate backing, particularly in regional sports initiatives, can play a pivotal role in not only promoting individual talent but also in elevating the country’s sporting profile on the global stage. By supporting young athletes, corporates can shape a brighter sporting future for Assam and India as a whole.