CCL 2026 Semi-Final 1: Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers — Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Schedule and Live Streaming Details

TheCelebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 is set to deliver high-voltage action as Kerala Strikers face Bengal Tigers in the first semi-final of the season. This will be the second meeting between the two teams in the tournament, with the Tigers entering the clash as favourites after dominating the group stage.

With a place in the CCL 2026 final at stake, the semi-final promises an intense contest between a well-prepared Kerala side and a Bengal team riding on confidence and momentum.

Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers: Tournament Background

Both teams have been part of the Celebrity Cricket League since its early years. The Bengal Tigers, led by Jisshu Sengupta, have enjoyed greater success in recent editions. They lifted the CCL trophy in 2024 but failed to defend the title last season after losing in the semi-final to Punjab De Sher, who eventually became champions.

The Kerala Strikers, meanwhile, have had a bittersweet history in the league. Although they did not participate in the 2019 and 2025 editions, the team has come agonisingly close to winning the title twice — finishing runners-up in 2014 and 2017, losing the finals to Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors, respectively.

CCL 2026 Semi-Final 1: Head-to-Head Record

The Bengal Tigers hold a psychological edge heading into the semi-final.

Bengal Tigers have won all their group-stage matches in CCL 2026

They have already defeated the Kerala Strikers earlier this season

Tigers remain unbeaten in the tournament so far

The Strikers, however, will view the knockout match as an opportunity to rewrite history and overturn past results.

Kerala Strikers’ Preparation and Key Talking Points

The Unni Mukundan-led Kerala Strikers have arguably invested the most preparation time among all teams this season. The side spent several months training and participated in over 15 corporate tournaments to fine-tune their combinations and match fitness.

Despite being frequently criticised by fans for failing in crucial moments, the Strikers are determined to shed the “chokers” tag in CCL 2026. Their disciplined preparation and match exposure could play a decisive role in the semi-final.

Bengal Tigers’ Form and Strengths

The Bengal Tigers enter the semi-final in red-hot form. With a flawless group-stage record, they have established themselves as one of the strongest teams of the season. Their victory over Kerala earlier in the tournament further strengthens their confidence.

Known for their balance and consistency, the Tigers will look to maintain their unbeaten run and book another final appearance.

CCL 2026 Semi-Final 1: Match Schedule and Live Streaming

Match: Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers

Stage: Semi-Final 1

Tournament: Celebrity Cricket League 2026

Live Streaming: Available via OTTplay Premium

Fans can catch all the action live and follow the road to the CCL 2026 final.

What to Expect from the Semi-Final Clash

The Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers semi-final brings together contrasting narratives — a dominant, unbeaten Bengal side versus a highly prepared Kerala team hungry for redemption. While form favours the Tigers, knockout matches often produce surprises, and the Strikers will be aiming to deliver one when it matters most.

As CCL 2026 heads into its decisive phase, this semi-final is expected to be a closely fought contest with high entertainment value.

