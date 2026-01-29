CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings — Head-to-Head Record, Match Schedule and Live Streaming Details

The Celebrity Cricket League 2026 continues its knockout action with a blockbuster clash as Karnataka Bulldozers face Vels Chennai Kings in Semi-Final 2. This encounter revives one of the league’s longest-running rivalries, dating back to 2011, when the Chennai side competed under the name Chennai Rhinos.
With both teams carrying a rich history of intense battles and dramatic turnarounds, the semi-final promises high stakes and familiar tension as they fight for a spot in the CCL 2026 final.
Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings: A Rivalry Spanning Over a Decade
Although the Chennai franchise has been rebranded as Vels Chennai Kings, their rivalry with the Karnataka Bulldozers remains unchanged. In the early years of the league, the Chennai Rhinos established dominance by winning back-to-back CCL titles, defeating the Bulldozers in both finals.
Over the years, the two sides have delivered several memorable contests, including last season’s semi-final, where Chennai turned the tables after losing to Karnataka in the group stage. That victory helped Chennai reach their first final in a decade.
CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2: Match Date, Time and Venue
Match: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Vels Chennai Kings
Stage: Semi-Final 2
Tournament: Celebrity Cricket League 2026
Date: January 31, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Coimbatore
Live Streaming: JioHotstar (also available via OTTplay Premium)
Fans can watch the match live as the two heavyweights renew their long-standing rivalry on the big stage.
Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings: Head-to-Head History
2011
Group Stage: Karnataka chased down Chennai’s target; Dhruv Sharma was Player of the Match
Final: Chennai Rhinos restricted Karnataka to 165/9 while defending 191 to win the title
2012
Group Stage: Chennai won by four wickets in a low-scoring match
Final: Rhinos defended 162 and beat Karnataka by one run to secure a second straight title
2013
Group Stage: Match abandoned due to rain
Tournament Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers defeated Telugu Warriors in the final
2014
Group Stage: Match tied at 193 each; Vikranth named Player of the Match
Tournament Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers beat Kerala Strikers in the final
2015
Semi-Final: Chennai chased 159 successfully; Vikranth starred again
Final: Chennai lost to Telugu Warriors
2016
Group Stage: Karnataka won by 83 runs after scoring 211
Tournament Winner: Telugu Warriors defeated Karnataka in the final
2017
Teams did not face each other
Tournament Winner: Telugu Warriors beat Kerala Strikers
2019
Chennai did not participate
Tournament Winner: Mumbai Heroes
2023
Group Stage: Karnataka won in a Test-format match
Final: Karnataka lost to Telugu Warriors
2024
Group Stage: Karnataka defeated Chennai
Final: Bengal Tigers beat Karnataka
2025
Group Stage: Karnataka won convincingly
Semi-Final: Chennai took revenge and reached the final
Final: Chennai lost to Punjab De Sher
2026
Karnataka and Chennai did not meet in the group stage
What to Expect from the Semi-Final Clash
With neither team having faced the other during the group stage this season, CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2 adds an element of unpredictability. Karnataka Bulldozers bring experience and consistency, while Chennai Kings rely on momentum from recent knockout success against the same opponents.
Given the history of close finishes, title deciders and dramatic reversals, the semi-final is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams aware of what is at stake.
The Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings semi-final is more than just a knockout match — it is a continuation of one of the Celebrity Cricket League’s most iconic rivalries. As the two teams prepare to clash once again, fans can expect a high-intensity contest that could go down as another memorable chapter in CCL history.
