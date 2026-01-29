CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings — Head-to-Head Record, Match Schedule and Live Streaming Details

The Celebrity Cricket League 2026 continues its knockout action with a blockbuster clash as Karnataka Bulldozers face Vels Chennai Kings in Semi-Final 2. This encounter revives one of the league’s longest-running rivalries, dating back to 2011, when the Chennai side competed under the name Chennai Rhinos.

Advertisment

With both teams carrying a rich history of intense battles and dramatic turnarounds, the semi-final promises high stakes and familiar tension as they fight for a spot in the CCL 2026 final.

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings: A Rivalry Spanning Over a Decade

Although the Chennai franchise has been rebranded as Vels Chennai Kings, their rivalry with the Karnataka Bulldozers remains unchanged. In the early years of the league, the Chennai Rhinos established dominance by winning back-to-back CCL titles, defeating the Bulldozers in both finals.

Over the years, the two sides have delivered several memorable contests, including last season’s semi-final, where Chennai turned the tables after losing to Karnataka in the group stage. That victory helped Chennai reach their first final in a decade.

CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2: Match Date, Time and Venue

Match: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Vels Chennai Kings

Stage: Semi-Final 2

Tournament: Celebrity Cricket League 2026

Date: January 31, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Coimbatore

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (also available via OTTplay Premium)

Fans can watch the match live as the two heavyweights renew their long-standing rivalry on the big stage.

Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings: Head-to-Head History

2011

Group Stage: Karnataka chased down Chennai’s target; Dhruv Sharma was Player of the Match

Final: Chennai Rhinos restricted Karnataka to 165/9 while defending 191 to win the title

2012

Group Stage: Chennai won by four wickets in a low-scoring match

Final: Rhinos defended 162 and beat Karnataka by one run to secure a second straight title

2013

Group Stage: Match abandoned due to rain

Tournament Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers defeated Telugu Warriors in the final

2014

Group Stage: Match tied at 193 each; Vikranth named Player of the Match

Tournament Winner: Karnataka Bulldozers beat Kerala Strikers in the final

2015

Semi-Final: Chennai chased 159 successfully; Vikranth starred again

Final: Chennai lost to Telugu Warriors

2016

Group Stage: Karnataka won by 83 runs after scoring 211

Tournament Winner: Telugu Warriors defeated Karnataka in the final

2017

Teams did not face each other

Tournament Winner: Telugu Warriors beat Kerala Strikers

2019

Chennai did not participate

Tournament Winner: Mumbai Heroes

2023

Group Stage: Karnataka won in a Test-format match

Final: Karnataka lost to Telugu Warriors

2024

Group Stage: Karnataka defeated Chennai

Final: Bengal Tigers beat Karnataka

2025

Group Stage: Karnataka won convincingly

Semi-Final: Chennai took revenge and reached the final

Final: Chennai lost to Punjab De Sher

2026

Karnataka and Chennai did not meet in the group stage

What to Expect from the Semi-Final Clash

With neither team having faced the other during the group stage this season, CCL 2026 Semi-Final 2 adds an element of unpredictability. Karnataka Bulldozers bring experience and consistency, while Chennai Kings rely on momentum from recent knockout success against the same opponents.

Given the history of close finishes, title deciders and dramatic reversals, the semi-final is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams aware of what is at stake.

The Karnataka Bulldozers vs Chennai Kings semi-final is more than just a knockout match — it is a continuation of one of the Celebrity Cricket League’s most iconic rivalries. As the two teams prepare to clash once again, fans can expect a high-intensity contest that could go down as another memorable chapter in CCL history.

Also Read:

CCL 2026 Semi-Final 1: Kerala Strikers vs Bengal Tigers — Match Preview, Head-to-Head, Schedule and Live Streaming Details

Celebrity Cricket League 2026 Day 5 Match Schedule: January 24 Fixtures, Live Streaming and Qualification Scenario

ISPL 2026 Points Table Updated: Latest Standings, Match Results and Schedule

ISPL 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Guide: Where to Watch Indian Street Premier League Season 3 in India