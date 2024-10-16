How to Watch IND vs NZ 2024 Live Match Online Free

The India vs New Zealand Test series 2024 will see the two teams clash in a thrilling three-match test series starting October 16, 2024. Hosted by India, the matches will be played at prominent cricket venues including M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This series promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams prepare for future challenges, including the ICC World Test Championship.

India, currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Test rankings, will be led by Rohit Sharma. They enter this series with confidence, having a strong lineup that features notable players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, New Zealand, ranked 6th in the ICC Test rankings, will be captained by Tom Latham. The Kiwis are looking to build on their recent performances and make a mark in this important series.

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand Tests Live in India

The India vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast on Sports18 network in India. However, fans can watch all three matches live through the JioCinema app and website. The series kicks off with the first Test on October 16, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.

India vs New Zealand Test Series 2024 Schedule