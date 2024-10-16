How to Watch IND vs NZ 2024 Live Match Online Free

The India vs New Zealand Test series 2024 will see the two teams clash in a thrilling three-match test series starting October 16, 2024. Hosted by India, the matches will be played at prominent cricket venues including M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This series promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams prepare for future challenges, including the ICC World Test Championship.
India, currently ranked 2nd in the ICC Test rankings, will be led by Rohit Sharma. They enter this series with confidence, having a strong lineup that features notable players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, New Zealand, ranked 6th in the ICC Test rankings, will be captained by Tom Latham. The Kiwis are looking to build on their recent performances and make a mark in this important series.
The India vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast on Sports18 network in India. However, fans can watch all three matches live through the JioCinema app and website. The series kicks off with the first Test on October 16, 2024, at 9:30 AM IST.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.
When does the India vs New Zealand Test series 2024 start?
The series begins on October 16, 2024.
Where will the Test matches be held?
All matches will be played at various stadiums in India, including Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.
How many matches are there in the India vs New Zealand Test series 2024?
The series consists of three Test matches.
What are the dates for each match in the series?
The matches are scheduled for October 16-20, October 24-28, and November 1-5, 2024.
How can I watch the India vs New Zealand Test series in India?
The matches will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website in India.
What is the current ICC Test ranking of the two teams?
India is ranked 2nd, while New Zealand is ranked 6th.
Who will captain the Indian and New Zealand teams?
Rohit Sharma will lead India, and Tom Latham will captain New Zealand.