New Zealand Crush Pakistan by 60 Runs in ICC Champions Trophy Opener

New Zealand outclassed Pakistan in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a comprehensive 60-run victory in Karachi. The visiting team set a formidable target of 321 runs, which the Men in Green failed to chase down, getting bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs.

New Zealand’s Batting Dominance

Opting to bat first, New Zealand put up an imposing total of 320/5 in 50 overs. Will Young and Tom Latham were the standout performers, both scoring centuries to anchor the innings. Glenn Phillips provided the finishing touch with a quickfire half-century, ensuring New Zealand crossed the 300-run mark.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the pick of the bowlers, each claiming two wickets, but the hosts struggled to contain New Zealand’s steady batting display.

Pakistan’s Struggle in the Chase

In response, Pakistan’s batting order failed to build partnerships, crumbling under the pressure of the steep chase. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were expected to lead from the front, but their efforts fell short. While Babar managed to score a slow-paced 64 off 90 balls, his lack of intent and failure to accelerate the innings came under criticism.

The only bright spots for Pakistan were Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) and Salman Ali Agha (42 off 28), who played aggressive knocks to keep their team in the hunt. However, regular wickets and lack of support from the top order derailed Pakistan’s chase.

New Zealand’s Bowling Excellence

New Zealand’s bowling attack, led by Will O’Rourke and Mitchell Santner, maintained tight control over the game. Santner was particularly effective in the middle overs, dismissing key batters Tayyab Tahir and Babar Azam, while O’Rourke cleaned up the tail.

Pakistan’s lower order tried to add some entertainment, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf smashing a few sixes, but the inevitable end came in the 48th over when Matt Henry dismissed Naseem Shah to seal the victory.

Match Summary

New Zealand: 320/5 (50 overs) | Will Young 102, Tom Latham 105, Glenn Phillips 54 | Naseem Shah 2/55, Haris Rauf 2/60

Pakistan: 260 all out (47.2 overs) | Khushdil Shah 69, Babar Azam 64, Salman Ali Agha 42 | Mitchell Santner 3/47, Will O’Rourke 2/52

Result: New Zealand won by 60 runs

This victory gives New Zealand a strong start to their Champions Trophy campaign, while Pakistan will need to regroup and address their top-order struggles before their next match.